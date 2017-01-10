President energized after holiday rest

President Duterte is “healthy” and “full of energy” especially after getting some rest during the New Year holiday, according to a Palace official.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar shot down anew speculations that the 71-year-old President has recently fallen ill, saying the public has nothing to worry about his condition.



“Ang ating Pangulo po ay healthy, he is in the pink of health, at kaya niyang patakbuhin ang ating bansa. Kaya niyang gampanan ang kanyang tungkulin, bilang Pangulo ng Pilipinas,” Andanar said in a recent radio interview.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alaala, at si Presidente po ay nakapagpahinga ng New Year. So ngayon ay full of energy po ang ating Pangulo para harapin ang lahat ng mga suliranin na kakaharapin po natin ngayong 2017,” he added.

The President earlier spent “personal time” since the start of the New Year, and emerged in public only last Friday to visit a Russian anti-submarine destroyer at the Manila port.

“Hindi po nagkasakit. Pahinga lang talaga, pahinga lang. Private time,” Andanar said about the President’s recent holiday break. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments