Techwerk is champ

Powerhoue Techwerk reigned supreme in the recent Atlanta Pipes Basketball Championship organized by the Brotherhood Basketball League at Trinity Gym in Quezon City.



The Techwerk of Steven Lim swept their best-of-three finals against GPI [Guevara &Partners,Inc.], 79-67 and 75-65 in the Blazemaster division.

Eton Five of Lucio Tan, meantime, outclassed Ironcon cagers of Jimi Lim, 74-66, in their winner-take-all encounter in the Flowguard Division of the league headed by Atlanta Pipes President Hubert Chan and chaired by Erick Kirong of BBL.

