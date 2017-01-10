US senator meets Taiwan president

US Senator Ted Cruz met on Sunday with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen, despite objections from Chinese diplomats.

The Republican from Texas, who lost in the US primary elections to President-elect Donald Trump, said in a statement that the two discussed arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations during the meeting in Houston.



“Furthering economic cooperation between our two nations must be a priority; increased access to Taiwanese markets will benefit Texas farmers, ranchers and small business owners alike,” Cruz said in a statement.

Cruz went through with the meeting despite Chinese opposition: “Shortly before our meeting, the Houston congressional delegation received a curious letter from the Chinese consulate asking members of Congress not to meet with President Tsai, and to uphold the ‘One China policy,” the senator said.

“The People’s Republic of China needs to understand that in America, we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves,” the Republican continued. “The Chinese do not give us veto power over those with whom they meet. We will continue to meet with anyone, including the Taiwanese, as we see fit.” (AFP)

