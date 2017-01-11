Another drug lord falls

ILOILO CITY – A stint in the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) is being eyed for alleged top drug lord Ricky Suarez Serenio who was recently captured in Talisay, Negros Occidental.



Police Regional Office (PRO-18) Chief Superintendent Renato Gumban said it is imperative to provide Serenio the needed protection after he allegedly had 16 commissioned PNP officers and 40 non-commissioned PNP officers under his drug payola.

“We need his testimony to go after our cops,” said Gumban.

The 34-year-old Serenio of Bacolod City is considered a Level 3 drug personality who operates mostly in Negros Occidental province, but has links to drug groups in Metro Manila and Mindanao before his arrest last January 8.

PRO-18’s Regional Special Operation Task Group (RSOTG-18), led by Superintendent Robert Lingbawan, executed the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Eduardo Sayson of Bacolod City for grave coercion.

Serenio took his live-in-partner Hannah Javelosa hostage before RSOTG-18 and the Special Action Force (SAF), led by Police Chief Inspector John Mocyat Jr., subdued him.

Meanwhile, PRO-18 is awaiting for the affidavit of Serenio that names his alleged drug coddlers.

Gumban added that Serenio is also facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. (Tara Yap)

