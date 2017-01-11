Coed injured in hazing

An 18-year-old female student from a prominent school in Manila thought she was joining an outing last Sunday in Las Piñas. She was asked to bring food, candles, and an empty rice sack.

To her surprise, Ana, not her real name, was brought to an abandoned house at 10 a.m. by four classmates in Ocampo Street where 40 women were waiting for her.



What she thought was a day of fun and laughter turned out to be an initiation rite.

According to a report from Las Piñas police, Ana, a sophomore Tourism student at Lyceum of the Philippines (LPU) Manila, alleged that she was blindfolded and told to kneel.

The alleged members of the Tau Gamma sorority then took turns hitting the victim with a belt and wooden paddle.

The report said that in between blows, Ana was slapped and her hair pulled. She also endured drops of melted candles on her back.

Ten hours after her ordeal, Ana was escorted back to her house in Pasay City.

Ana’s parents only learned about it the next day.

Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr., SPD director, said that they have already identified four sorority members behind the alleged hazing.

Apolinario identified the suspects as alias “Yonara”, “Yuna”, “Marie” and “Brandy”, all classmates of Ana.

“Definitely, we will conduct a thorough investigation on this incident. We have already talked to the victim and to other witnesses. Now, hinahanap na natin ‘yung mga kaklase niya na part ng hazing,” Apolinario said.

Apolinario added that they asked the help of the Manila Police District (MPD).

“Bawal ‘yan [hazing], it is against the law, it is a criminal offense,” Apolinario added.

If proven true that the classmates of Ana took part in the hazing, they will be charged with violation of Republic Act 8049 or Anti-Hazing Law, the police official said.

Meanwhile, LPU, in a statement, said it does not recognize any fraternity or sorority in the university.

“Neither does LPU tolerate nor condone violence of any kind. The institution had no knowledge of this activity and as such, this was not a school sponsored activity,” LPU said.

“Having learned about the injuries suffered by one of its students in the hands of a fraternity, LPU sympathizes with its student and her family.” (With report from Jean Fernando) (MARTIN SADONGDONG)

