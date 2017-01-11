Customs unbeaten behind Duremdes

Games Sunday

(Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – BFP vs BOC

3:30 p.m. – Malacañang vs NHA

5 p.m. – AFP vs Judiciary

Standings:

Group A: Malacañang (5-3), AFP (4-4), BFP (4-4), MMDA (4-5).

Group B: Customs (8-0), Judiciary (7-1), PNP (7-2), NHA (4-4).

Newcomer Bureau of Customs clinched an outright semis berth by pulling off a come-from-behind 71-70 win over Malacañang even as National Housing Authority shocked defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines, 86-73, in the 5th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

Banking on the hot hands of former PBA MVP winner Kenneth Duremdes, the BOC Transformers rallied from a 10-point second quarter deficit then quashed the Kamao’s last-ditch comeback to stay undefeated in the tournament presented by UNTV.



It was the second straight win by the Transformers in the second round and 8th overall to gain an automatic semis berth with still two games left.

The NHA Builders, on the other hand, got 25 points from Alvin Vitug and 22 from Marvin Mercado to improve to 4-4 – the same record of the AFP Cavaliers.

Still sharp at 42, Duremdes finished with 19 points – most of them came in the third quarter that saw them outscore their rivals, 31-19, giving them a 59-55 lead going into the final quarter.

Also shining for BOC were Sam Ignacio and Michael Sumalinog who produced 16 and 11 points, respectively, numbers enough to make up for Marlou Aquino’s measly 7-point output.

In the other game, Philippine National Police extended its winning streak to four games with an 80-67 drubbing of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority that boosted its own bid for the other semis bid.

Former University of the East player Ollan Omiping sizzled for 22 points as the PNP Responders improved to 7-2.

Related

comments