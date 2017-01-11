Dilemma for SBP, ABAP

Conflicts in sked up for discussion by both NSAs.

Like its sister sport basketball, boxing is also in a tight bind relative to its participation in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

The Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (Abap) is also having scheduling woes as the AIBA World Championships is taking place less than a month after the Aug. 19-31 SEAG in Kuala Lumpur.



The world event will be held in September in Hamburg, Germany.

This early, the Abap would already like to set its program in the runup to the SEAG and the German slugfest when top officials converge this weekend in Baguio City, where the national team kicked off the first day of training.

“We are going to discuss this issue when we hold our planning session this Saturday with our coaches and sports scientists,” said ABAP executive director Ed Picson.

The ABAP is expected to form two different squads to the SEAG and the worlds as these two are just weeks from each other.

It could not be determined which event will be given top priority by the ABAP as the country is the defending champion in the SEAG.

However, the world championships is where the world’s finest see action as its level of competition is near-Olympic level and sending members of the B Team would seem to be foolish.

But since the SEAG has scrapped two events – 60 kg (lightweight) and 69 kg (welter) – the ABAP is expected to name Charly Suarez and Felix Eumir Marcial to the German-bound team.

Meanwhile, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) admits that its hands are also tied as to its inquiry over the scheduling woes over the SEAG and the FIBA Asia Cup (formerly FIBA Asia championships).

“We will plan as skeds (schedules) get confirmed (by the FIBA),” said SBP chief Al Panlilio.

The FIBA Asia Cup has been penciled for Aug. 15-27, right smack into the SEAG hostilities, making it impossible for one team to take part in both events.

