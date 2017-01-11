Lady Stags eye Final 4 berth in NCAA volley

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Center)

8 a.m. – AU vs CSB (jrs)

9:30 a.m. – AU vs CSB (m)

11 a.m. – AU vs CSB (w)

12:30 p.m. – UPHSD vs SSCR (w)

2 p.m. – UPHSD vs SSCR (m)

3:30 p.m. – UPHSD vs SSCR (jrs)

San Sebastian seeks to keep its record immaculate and plant a foot to the Final Four as it clashes with a dangerous Perpetual Help today in the women’s division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Unbeaten in six starts, the Lady Stags try to keep it that way as they shoot for win No. 7 that would also seal them at least a playoff for a Final Four spot at the expense of the Lady Altas in their 2 p.m. duel.



A win will also push San Sebastian two wins away from sweeping its way straight to the finals where it will enjoy a thrice-to-beat advantage while reducing the Final Four to a stepladder semis where Nos. 3 and 4 collide to face No. 2, which will enjoy a twice-to-beat edge.

It will play Lyceum on Jan. 23 and defending champion St. Benilde on Jan. 25.

San Sebastian coach Roger Gorayeb likes to take it a game at a time.

“I’m more concerned on how the team prepare each and every day and not think of the sweep that much because I don’t like to put pressure on the team,” said Gorayeb in Filipino.

There were also some concerns about the conditioning of Grethcel Soltones, the reigning back-to-back MVP who is still not in peak form as she is currently second in the best scoring list with an average of 16.17 hits a game, behind St. Benilde’s Jeanette Panaga’s 17-point per game norm.

Perpetual Help, in contrast, is fighting for dear Final Four life is it is currently at No. 5 with a 4-2 (win-loss) slate.

It will need to sweep its last four assignments including this one against San Sebastian for it stay in the hunt. It will tackle LPU on Jan. 13, Jose Rizal on Jan. 20 and Arellano U on Jan. 25.

In the only other women’s game, St. Benilde (6-1) and Arellano U (5-1) face off at 11 a.m. hoping to boost their respective stocks.

In men’s action, Arellano (5-1) clashes with St. Benilde (5-1) at 9:30 a.m. and defending champion Perpetual Help (4-1) battles San Sebastian (3-3) at 2 p.m.

