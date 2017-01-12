10 hazing suspects identified

The Southern Police District (SPD) has already identified 10 alleged members of a sorority group involved in a hazing incident in Las Pinas City recently that almost cost the life of a sophomore Tourism student. The victim turned out to be a daughter of a mayor in Batangas.



Chief Superintendent Tomas Apolinario Jr., SPD director, confirmed that it was the victim herself, Larissa Colleen Alilio, 18, student at Lyceum of the Philippines University, who revealed the identity of her schoolmates who are “members of Tau Gamma Sigma sorority.”

“Actually, medyo traumatized pa siya noong makausap namin but she was able to identify them. May mahahabla na ngayong araw (Jan. 11) or bukas (Jan. 12) pero ‘yung mga pangalan nila, we have to keep it muna,” Apolinario said.

Around 30 more members of the sorority are being identified by investigators from the Southern Police District (SPD) and Manila Police District (MPD).

The SPD chief added that he already talked to the father of Alilio, Lemery, Batangas Mayor Eulalio Alilio.

“Siyempre, ayaw niya ng nangyari and they are determined to file appropriate cases against the students involved in the incident,” Apolinario said.

“Actually, ‘yong bata hindi rin pabor [to join the sorority] kaya pursigido siya na magsampa ng kaso. Na-peer pressure lang dahil binantaan ‘yong buhay niya eh,” he added.

Apolinario said that the suspects will be facing violation of Republic Act 8049 or Anti-Hazing Law “with a penalty of six to 12 years of imprisonment” before the Las Piñas Prosecutor’s Office. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

