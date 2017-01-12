$12-M yacht ride for Miss U candidates

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur – A $12-million yacht will be used by Miss Universe candidates when they visit Vigan and other tourism sites in Ilocos Sur, according to former Gov. Chavit Singson.

Singson, whose firm is bankrolling the international event, said he purchased the Italian-made vessel in Spain and brought to Subic Yacht Club for conditioning and cleaning prior to its deployment in the province’s coastal areas.



The three-level luxury yacht can accommodate 200 passengers and features 16 big executive rooms. The second floor boasts of long tables and bars for cocktail parties. It has a viewing deck on the third level.

Singson said he bought the second-hand vessel to be used in the event. According to organizers, 16 Miss U candidates will visit Vigan in one of the pre-pageant activities.

Singson said that the world beauties will roam around various tourism sites such as Baluarte, a popular site frequently visited by tourists, among others.

He said the visit of Ms Universe candidates will expose Ilocos Sur to the world and boost the tourism industry in the region.

One of the most sought-after places expected to be visited is the Santiago cove in Barangay Sabangan where a world class hotels-resort called Vitalis, locally known as “Mini Santorini” is situated.

Set to welcome the visitors is Governor Ryan Singson who assured no stone is left unturned to make the event a success.

The police headed by Sr Supt Rey de Peralta have already mapped out security plans to ensure the safety of the visiting candidates.

Organizers and the production staff of the pageant have visited the province for the second time. They inspected possible places where they will conduct photo shoots and hold the beauties’ ramp walk.

The group also coordinated with Gov. Singson and the PNP.

The local police will also establish a 24-hour tourist desks to enhance police visibility in areas with high tourist movement especially during night time. (MAR T. SUPNAD)

