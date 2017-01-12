American fugitive falls

An American hired killer wanted for murder in the United States has been apprehended by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).



BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said yesterday 28-year-old Yoshikoson Umeko Haddon was collared last week in Subic, Zambales, by operatives of the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Morente said he ordered the arrest of the undesirable visitor based on the request of the US embassy stating that the fugitive’s passport was cancelled by the US State Department, thus making him an undocumented alien.

He is now detained at the BI detention center in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City pending his deportation.

(Jun Ramirez)

