Back to school for Hidilyn

Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz believes nothing lasts forever.

When the luster of her medal fades, Diaz feels that she needs something to fall back on.

Diaz, 24, recently showed up in class at the College of St. Benilde and positioned herself somewhere at the back.

A Business Management freshman, Diaz decided to enroll so she can handle herself well when the rainy days come.

“Hindi forever and pagiging atleta,” Diaz told a group of scribes yesterday at the Vatel Restaurant, a French-inspired dining spot at the roof-deck of Hotel Benilde, during an interview arranged by former high-ranking tourism official Edu Jarque.



Studying in an institution like St. Benilde is something Diaz thinks will play a key role in her life once she fades away from the spotlight.

Awarded with cash and other perks following her landmark Olympic stint, Diaz says she has to look after the money she got from the government and private sector and arming herself with solid education would ensure her future.

“I want to learn business so I can take care of the money that I have earned,” said Diaz, noting also that business management will also help her in sports.

Diaz is planning to wrap things up in about four years that she enrolled in a total of 15 units this semester.

As promised to President Rodrigo Duterte following Rio, Diaz is targeting a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I made a promise and I want to fulfill it,” she said, stressing that while she has a love life, her priority is her career and doesn’t even relish the idea of entering showbiz.

“Career,” said Diaz, whose major tournaments this year are the Asian Indoor and the world championships that will be held in the US.

Still, Diaz is likewise giving her being a student the kind of dedication that she gives while getting ready for a tournament.

She goes to school four times a week (excluding Friday and Saturday) and is usually up before sunrise to get dressed for the morning session (8am to 9:30am on Monday and Wednesday) and evening classes (6-9 pm).

Every Tuesday and Thursday, she reports for classes from 4:20 pm to 7:30 pm and then she goes back to her quarters at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) either to train or cool down from another day’s work.

“Under this set-up, I can study and train. Hassle-free,” said Diaz.

