Bora earns P48-B

ILOILO CITY – An estimated P48.89 billion was generated from the tourism industry at the country’s premier beach destination of Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan province.



Atty. Helen Catalbas, regional director of Department of Tourism (DT-6), said this was generated by the 1.72 million foreign and domestic tourists who flocked to Boracay from January-December 2016.

Since 2011, DT-6 statistical data showed that there has been a steady rise in Boracay’s tourism receipts earnings with the increase of yearly tourist arrivals.

Boracay generated an income of P16.70 billion in 2011, P31.75 billion in 2012, P37.39 billion in 2013, P40.70 billion in 2014, and P43.95 billion in 2015. (Tara Yap)

Related

comments