Pinoys see no need for Martial Law

Majority of Filipinos say that Martial Law is not necessary in solving the country’s problems, the latest survey by Pulse Asia released yesterday said.



The survey, conducted from December 6 to 11, 2016 and a month after the surprise burial of President Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, showed that 74 percent of the 1,200 respondents or three out of four say that Martial Law is not necessary to solve the country’s problems.

Only 12 percent agreed that Martial Law is needed while 14 percent said they were undecided.

Pulse Asia said anti-Martial Law sentiment was highest in Metro Manila. Next was Mindanao, Luzon, and Visayas.

On the other hand, Martial Law was agreed the most in Visayas, Luzon, Mindanao, and Metro Manila.

(Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

