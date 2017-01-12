Stronger cooperation vs ISIS needed – Rody

President Duterte has called on the international community to “act together” and “preserve mankind” from the threat of terrorism.

The President made the pitch for stronger cooperation against Islamic State during the New Year reception for the diplomatic community in Malacañang.



“I just finished reading the other night ISIS, it’s a book and it says there a lot of things of the state of our…so I hope we can get together, act together, and just to preserve mankind,” Duterte said.

Duterte gave the off-the-cuff remarks just after giving a message and a toast during the traditional Vin d’Honneur reception attended by diplomats, lawmakers, and senior government officials.

Duterte earlier said he and the Cabinet had agreed that ISIS ideology is “here to stay” in the country.

He said groups associated with ISIS are competing for recognition and trying to outdo each other in brutality. “The more brutal you are in raising the ideology, the more credentials that you may have for a recognition,” he said in a speech in Malacañang last Monday.

At the Vin d’Honneur event, Duterte has promised to build on friendships with existing allies and pursue new ones this New Year. He likewise vowed to free Filipinos from the slavery from drugs, corruption, and criminality.

(Genalyn D. Kabiling)

