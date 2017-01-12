Under Armour opens brand houses in Quezon City and Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Regarded as the most innovative sports and fitness clothing line in the world today, Under Armour is further extending its reach in the Philippines as it added two new brand houses in Metro Manila.

Bringing it much closer to Under Armour fans, the top-of-the-line sports apparel opened stores at Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City and at Greenbelt 3 in Makati City.



The Robinsons Magnolia shop had its opening on December 15. Meanwhile, the Greenbelt 3 branch started catering loyal Under Armour followers on December 17.

Robinsons Magnolia’s Under Armour store is located at the second floor of the Quezon City-based shopping center. On the other hand, the Greenbelt 3 brand house is found at the second level of the Ayala Land-owned mall.

The two new brand houses have Under Armour’s latest releases on their shelves, including the UA Curry 3 Basketball Shoes and the Men’s UA Charged Legend Training Shoes.

With the addition of Robinsons Magnolia and Greenbelt 3 brand houses, Under Armour has now a total of seven stores in the Philippines.

Make sure to follow Under Armour Philippines via @underarmourph on Instagram and Twitter as well as Facebook at www.facebook.com/underarmou rsea.

