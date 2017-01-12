Upsets, cliffhangers in WVL curtainraiser

Upsets and tight wins marked the start of the 21st Women’s Volleyball League (WVL) organized by the Best Center and backed by Milo for the young athletes over the weekend at the Xavier School gym.

San Pedro Relocation Center National High School claimed the biggest scalp in outlasting St. Scholastica’s College, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13, to claim its first win in Group D of the 17-and-under Competitive Division, which also saw Immaculate Conception Academy defeat San Antonio de Padua College, 25-21, 25-22.



Malabon National High School also furstrated Colegio de San Lorenzo, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14 in Group A, where King’s Montesori also logged a 25-19, 26-24 triumph over Escuela de Sophia.

Chiang Kai Shiek College played steadier in a 21-25, 25-16, 15-1 triumph over Holy Family School in Group B, where Assumption College also survived a game Sisters of Mount Carmel Catholic School, 25-19, 25-20.

Group C had Hope Christian High School crush St. Mary’s College, 25-9, 25-5, and Colegio San Agustin-Makati trip St. Scholastica’s College-B, 25-23, 25-13.

Other winners were:

13-and-Under Developmental, Group A – Colegio San Agustin-Makati, St. Pedro Poveda College, and School of Holy Spirit; Group B – School of St. Anthony, St. Paul College-Makati, and Young Achievers School; and Group C– Escuela de Sophia and St. Scholastica’s College-Manila.

17-and-Under Developmental, Group A – St. Pedro Poveda College, The Seed Montessori, and St. Bridget’s School; Group B – Immacuate Conception Academy and St. Theresa’s College; Group C – St. Scholastica’s College, St. Anthony School, and Mystical Rose of Caloocan; and Group D – Notre Dame of Greater Manila and St. Paul College-Quezon City.

