$9-B needed for Minda railway

DAVAO CITY – The development of the 1,500-km. Mindanao Railway System will cost $9 billion.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) director for investment promotion and public affairs Romero Montenegro said their consultants are currently finalizing the feasibility study on the railway system that will connect key areas of the island such as Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao, General Santos, and Davao.



He said that some adjustments have been made to the MRS, specifically on the length of every phase of development.

The railway is planned to have five phases.

He said that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) suggested to create a Mindanao Railway Corp., a body who will take the role as a coordinating body for the railway system.

The MinDA will undertake a workshop next month to complete the list of the possible projects that will be funded by the Japanese government through its Japanese International Coordinating Agency (JICA). (Antonio Colina)

