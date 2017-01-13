Alab PH gets 3rd crack at Slingers

Game Today

(Alonte Sports Arena, Biñan)

8 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs Singapore

Alab Pilipinas is hoping that the third time will finally be a charm as it faces the league-leading Singapore Slingers today in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

With new imports Sampson Carter and James Hughes, Alab coach Mac Cuan, star player Ray Parks Jr. and the rest of the team are eager to finally score one over the Slingers in tonight’s 8 p.m. contest.



Alab fell short in their two previous meetings with Singapore, losing 71-66 in the home opener last Nov. 27 in the same venue before falling 71-68 last Dec. 18 at the OCBC Arena in the Lion City.

Carter made a good impression in his Alab debut in Sunday’s 86-77 victory over the Kaohsiung Truth in Taiwan with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists while Hughes came up with 12 points and nine rebounds to solidify the Philippine side’s hold of third place at 3-2.

They will be matched up with Slinger counterparts Xavier Alexander and Justin Howard, two players who have been mainly responsible for Singapore’s 7-1 start.

Parks, on the other hand, is coming off a 28-point outing against the Truth, but the former NBA D-League player for the Texas Legends is eager to redeem himself after being held to just 3-of-9 from the field for 15 points in the last match against the Slingers.

The UAAP Most Valuable Player for National University in 2012 and 2013 is expected to once again lead the offense for Alab even as Cuan looks to see Val Acuña and Jeric Fortuna deliver like in the last outing.

Acuña delivered 10 points, including a late three that made it difficult for Kaohsiung to tie or either steal the game away from Alab.

The Slingers have been impressive since beating Alab at home. They beat the formidable Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions before the holiday break before posting two tough victories against the defending champion Westports Malaysia Dragons in their two mini series over the weekend for the Straits Cup trophy.

Also impressive for Singapore are locals Wong Wei Long, Leon Kwek and Ng Hanbin.

Related

comments