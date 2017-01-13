Exercise can lead to longer life

Headline: Exercise ability in middle age may be one key to longer life.

We all know this, don’t we?

According to Reuters Health, middle-aged men who have more endurance in exercise tests may end up living longer than their peers who struggle with physical activity, a Swedish study suggests.

Researchers gave about 650 men an exercise test in 1967 when they were 50 years old. They asked participants to push themselves to the limit and ranked results into three groups based on low, medium or high endurance.



Reuters explained: Each bump up in the endurance rankings was associated with a 21 per cent lower risk of death during 45 years of follow-up, after adjusting for factors like smoking, blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“Low fitness in middle age was associated with increased risk for all-cause mortality for several decades,” lead study author Dr. Per Ladenvall of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden said.

To assess physical fitness in middle age, researchers used exercise tests and examined data on the maximum amount of oxygen participants’ bodies could use. Generally, people with higher fitness levels can use more oxygen than individuals who are out of shape.

* * *

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Did you know that Lorna Tolentino, ZsaZsa Padilla and Amy Perez are first cousins?

Amy’s father, Abet Perez, is the brother of Lorna’s mother, Eloisa. ZsaZsa’s mother, Esperanza, on the other hand, is the sister of Lorna and Amy’s mom and dad, respectively.

* * *

Veteran actress Gloria Romero, movie queen of the 1950s, has been active in the industry for more than 60 years.

* * *

Filipinos have the longest celebration of religious holidays such as Christmas and New Year.

* * *

Paskuhan Village in Pampanga is Asia’s only Christmas theme park.

* * *

Christmas lanterns of San Fernando, Pampanga can reach 40 feet in diameter, using 16,000 glowing bulbs.

* * *

“Yoyo,” a Filipino toy, was invented by Filipino hunters in 16th century.

* * *

The word “boondocks” in the dictionary, which means wilds, came from Tagalog word “bundok.”

* * *

Send your questions on anything and everything to Kuya Kim through my Twitter account @kuyakim_atienza using #AlaminKayKuyaKim.

Ating tuklasin ang mga bagay-bagay na di n’yo pa alam. Walang ’di susuungin, lahat aalamin. Ito po si Kuya Kim, Matanglawin, only here in Tempo. (KIM ATIENZA)

Related

comments