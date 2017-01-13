‘In’ words of 2017

WORDS, WORDS, WORDS – The Filipino word last year was “fotobam,” something or someone that intrudes and ruins a photograph. Think of that high-rise condo at the back of the Rizal monument in Luneta.

Other popular words in 2016: “hugot,” “milenyal,” “lumad.”

It’s the start of 2017 and what words will be “in.”



“Tokhang” comes to mind right away, meaning police investigating home or barangay for possible drug use. It was first used by cops, sadly having another connotation. Police – uniformed or not – barging into homes, nabbing alleged drug pushers or users. They either end up in jail or six-feet below the ground.

“EJK” human rights activists cry – “extra judicial killing.”

Seems that “tokhang” will continue for the rest of the year.

There are, of course, the “ninja cops,” authorities in collusion with drug lords.

“Bato” is the PNP chief, Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, hard as rock where erring cops are concerned. Then “bato” had another meaning, “shabu,” or “Sharon Stone,” if one is Hollywood-minded.

•

MORE ‘IN’ WORDS – “Kabogera” as Maribel Lopez, who stole the thunder at Cannes because of her green gown. Yes, “Primera Kabogera.”

In previous years, it was “Primera Contravida.” Think Cherie Gil, stealing scenes from Sharon Cuneta starrers with her raised eyebrow and witty, bitchy lines.

How about all those profanities… courtesy of you know you? Enough said.

•

BIKINI SUMMIT BACK – Now back to a pageant with the minimum of clothes. From Mel Caparas this report.

This year’s competition goes to Boracay island where it was first staged in 2002 ’til 2004, following Manila in 2006, 2007, and 2009, and Batangas in 2011.

Mossimo Bikini Summit became a household name in the modeling scene having produced aspiring individuals becoming standouts in their fields such as TV-movie actors Carlo Maceda, Jordan Herrera, Edward Mendez, AJ Dee, Kiko Matos, Aaron Yanga; to runway superstars Brent Javier and Jasmin Maierhofer, to name a few.

Finals night will be held on April 8, 2017 at the Hennan Regency Resort and Spa.

Last winners of this competition were beauty queen Janelle Olafson and Kevin Donelly in 2011.

The Mossimo Bikini Summit 2017 – Model Supremacy is a production of Lumina Events Management headed by Bernard Yabut Maybituin.

Related

comments