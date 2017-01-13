Pinalawak na Road 10 sa Tondo, bukas na

Binuksan na kahapon ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ang pinalawak na Manila segment ng Radial Road 10 (R-10) bilang alternatibong daanan ng mga sasakyan.



Pinangunahan ni DPWH Secretary Mark Villar ang pagbubukas ng 360-lineal-meter section ng R-10. Sinabi niya ang karagdagang two lanes sa pagitan ng Pacheco Street at Zaragosa Street sa Tondo, Manila, ay inaasahang makakapagpabuti ng daloy ng trapiko.

Magiging mas maayos din economic efficiency at competitiveness ng export industry dahil sa mas mabilis at maaasahang freight movement.

“Motorists will now have access to an improved and widened R-10 which they can use as an alternative route to EDSA via Bonifacio Drive and Roxas Boulevard in traveling from the north, the south, and vice versa,” sabi ni Villar. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

