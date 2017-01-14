Int’l beauty achievers – 1

BEAUTY ACHIE-VERS – The Miss Universe fever “infects” the whole country as the finals and coronation near, Jan. 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lest our people forget the beauty achievers on the international front last year, Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas looks back with pride and names them, led by Miss International Kylie Versoza 2016.



Miss Int’l is one of four major beauty pageants, the three others being Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Earth.

But then even Filipina winners, runners-up of the lesser known world beauty pageants, deserve the country’s recognition and gratitude. And so Mel Caparas enumerates them.

Jeslyn Santos – Miss United Continents 2016

Trixie Marie Marana – Miss Asia 2016

Kristel Ligon – Miss Teenage Asia 2016

Maybel Perilla – Miss Golden Universe 2016

Christine Joy Picardal – Miss Diamond of the World 2016

Larssa Obediente – Miss Queen of the Continents 2016 also Miss Talent, Best in Gown, Best Face.

Nichole Cordoves – 1st RU – Miss Grand International 2016

Camille Hiro – 1st RU, Best in Long Gown, Best in National Costume & Darling of the Press – Miss Global 2016

Mary Angeline King – 1st RU – Miss Scuba International 2016

Ganiel Akrisha Krishnan – 2nd RU – Miss Asia Pacific International 2016

Princess Hyanizha Ramos – 2nd RU, Best in National Costume & People’s Choice Award – Face of Beauty International 2016.

Nichole Manalo – 3rd RU & Miss Dreamgirl of the World – Miss Globe 2016

Jennifer Hammond – Top 15 – Miss Intercontinental 2016

Joanna Eden – Top 25, Miss Internet – Miss Supranational 2016

Kristine Joy Ocampo Cruz – Top 5 – Top Model of the World 2016; Top 12 & Miss Photogenic – World Beauty Queen 2016.

Paula Rich Bartolome – Top 30 & Best Image Model – Miss Model of the World 2016

