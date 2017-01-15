2 Abu Sayyaf hostages freed

by Aaron Recuenco, Antonio L. Colina IV

South Korean captain and a Filipino crewman allegedly abducted by the Abu Sayaff Group (ASG) three months ago were released yesterday, according to Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza.



Dureza reiterated the government’s no ransom policy, but a military intelligence report said that R25 million were paid for the hostages’ freedom. The report obtained from a reliable source did not say where the money came from.

In a text message, Major Filemon Tan, spokesman of the Armed Western Mindanao Command, said the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helped in the release of Korean captain Park Chung Hung, 38, and Glenn Alindajao, 31.

ASG sub-leader Alden Bagade reportedly turned over the hostages to MNLF representatives in Barangay Kagay, Indanan, Sulu at around 7 a.m. yesterday.

They were then brought to former Sulu Gov. Sakur Tan before their flight to Davao City. Dureza, who flew to Davao City aboard a military plane, fetched the freed hostages.

In a press briefing, Alindajao described their three-month ordeal at the hands of their captor.

He narrated that they walked endlessly from one place to another on an empty stomach and slept, most of the time, under the shade of the trees in the middle of the forest.

“We were almost hopeless but I am thankful we were able to come home safely with the help of Sir (Jess) Dureza and the president for assisting us,” Alindajao said.

Park did not speak with reporters but like Alindajao, appeared to have grown a beard while in captivity.

In October, the military said armed men identifying themselves as ASG militants kidnapped the pair from a South Korean cargo ship, the first such attack on a large merchant vessel.

The abduction on board the 11,400-ton heavy load carrier Dong Bang Giant 2 occurred just off the southern entry of the Sibutu Passage, a 29-kilometer wide channel used by merchant shipping in transit between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

Dureza said the freed captives would be flown to Manila and undergo debriefing.

He added that the MNLF, which is in peace talks with the government, helped in facilitating the hostages’ release.

He said they could not clearly point to any group which is behind the abduction since there are several other groups in Sulu engaged in kidnapping, aside from the ASG.

“Hindi ko ma-determine. Let the military do the determination. Kasi they call everybody Abu Sayyaf there. I cannot make a personal accurate description of the handlers, let the competent authorities determine,” Dureza said.

He confirmed that MNLF leader Nur Misuari first received the freed hostages before they were brought to Tan on Friday morning.

Dureza raised concerns on how community members connive with several kidnap groups to eke out a living.

“We have to address the enabling environment because the fact that people come around, converge, and support them, there is already a culture where they benefit from it individually,” he said.

Related

comments