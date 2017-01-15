‘Amihan’ may reintensify, bring colder days to PH

Decreasing temperatures in Northern and Central Luzon and frosts in the highlands are possible in the coming days with the likely re-intensification of the cold wind-blowing northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said.



“Latest available data indicate that amihan may re-intensify beginning Sunday (January 15) and affect such areas anew,” said PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

Aside from colder days, frosts may occur in mountainous places, Aurelio said, advising residents of these areas to brace for the respiratory ailments that come with the cold weather.

The Agriculture department has warned farmers that frosts are a threat to crops.

According to PAGASA, the annual amihan starts over Siberia as a cold, dry air mass that gathers moisture as it travels across the Pacific Ocean to the Philippines.

Amihan is characterized by “widespread” cloudiness with rains or showers and affects the Philippines’ eastern portions from October to late March.

In its latest outlook, PAGASA forecast cooler-than-average temperatures in Northern and Central Luzon this month.

PAGASA expects the country’s lowest minimum temperature to reach 8.8°C in Luzon’s mountainous areas. (PNA)

