Ancajas gets boost

Filipino fighter Jerwin Ancajas has found a major backer in his bid to retain the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-flyweight title versus Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Jan. 29 at the Studio City Hotel in Macau.



Ancajas, who fights out of the Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, was given the green light to use the facilities of businessman-sportsman Hermie Esguerra in Lipa City, Batangas, as Ancajas’ first defense of the WBO 115-lb throne nears.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’ manager and trainer, has long been a boxing friend of Esguerra, who purchased equipment from overseas many years ago in an attempt to lend a hand to the amateur boxing program of Tony Boy Floirendo of Davao del Norte.

“If they feel that training in my gym can enhance their chances of winning, then how can I say no to them,” said Esguerra, one of the country’s top race owners and a diehard Pacquiao fan.

Ancajas had won the WBO crown with a convincing 12-round decision win over McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico last September.

Jimenez says training, especially the sparring stage, has been superb.

