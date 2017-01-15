Best Cinema One Originals films to be screened at UP Cine Adarna

RELIVE the Cinema One Originals film festival experience and get to watch some of its critically-acclaimed and award-winning films at the Cine Adarna of the University of the Philippines Film Institute in Diliman from Jan. 13 to 24.



To be featured in the special screening are some of the best films from the Cinema One Originals Film Festival 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Ralston G. Jover’s “Hamog” (2015), a Cinema One Originals youth noir that won the Best Actress Award at the main competition of the 38th Moscow International Film Festival, opened the special screening last Friday, Jan. 13.

Venice International Film Festival’s Golden Lion winner “Ang Babaeng Humayo” also had a one-time-only screening yesterday. The Cinema One Originals-produced film directed by Lav Diaz and topbilled by Charo Santos, made history as the first Filipino film to win the prestigious award at the world’s oldest film festival. The film was also recently nominated for three awards (Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actress) at the 11th Asian Film Awards.

Film enthusiasts who missed this year’s Cinema One Originals Film Festival will also get the chance to watch all entries, led by Petersen Vargas’ dark high school comedy “2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten” (2016), which bagged three awards including Best Picture. It will be shown tomorrow back-to-back with Samantha Lee’s millennial LGBT love story and Audience Choice awardee, “Baka Bukas” (2016).

Other Cinema One Originals films to be screened are Kanakan Balintagos’ “Esprit de Corps” (2014), Carl Joseph Papa’s “Manang Biring” (2015), Ara Chawdhury’s “Miss Bulalacao” (2015), Sherad Anthony Sanchez’s “Salvage” (2015), Bor Ocampo’s “Dayang Asu” (2015), Keith Deligero’s “Lily” (2016), Teng Mangansakan’s “Forbidden Memory” (2016), Gym Lumbera and Paolo Picones’ “Piding” (2016), Borgy Torres’ “Tisay” (2016), Jose Abdel Langit’s “Malinak Ya Labi” (2016), Malay Javier’s “Every Room is a Planet” (2016), Jules Katanyag’s “Magdalola at ang mga Gago” (2016), and John Torres’ “People Power Bombshell” (2016).

This special film exhibition is open to the public. Tickets are available for only R150, and screening times are 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

