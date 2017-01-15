Commissioner’s Cup

by Johnny Decena

EIGHT entries will be gunning for the top prize of P900,000.00 in today’s main event of the P1.5 Million 2017 ‘’Philracom Commisioner Cup’’ stakes race at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.



They are: B.A. Abalos III’s kanlaon; J.M.D. Yulo’s Court Of Honour; G.R. Raquidan’s Hot And Spicy; H.S. Esquerra’s couple entry Silhouette/Manalig Ka; R.B. Dimacuha’s Low Profile; J.C. Dyhenco’s Dixie Gold and Cool summer Farm’s Skyway.

Set to be ran at a punishing distance of 1,750 meters, the winner here gets P900,000 while the 2nd thru the 4th placers shall receive P337,500, P187,500 and P75,000, respectively.

Breeder’s Purse: P60,000 to the breeder of the winning horse plus Trophy to the winning owner, Trainer and Jockey only, sponsored by the Philracom. Post Time: 4:00 p.m.

Supporting the main event are four Invitational Races. May 13 races tayo ngayon na kinapapalooban ng 3 sets ng WTA, 2 sets ng Pick-6 at set each naman ng Pick-5 at Pick-4 events. Races stat at 2:00 pm.

Samantala bumulaga ang matinding dehadng summer style sa Races 3 na nagging dahilan upang ang 1st set ng WTA covering races 1 to 7 ay nagkatalo lamang sa 6 points ata ang 2nd set (R3-9) nito ay may carry over, abangan ito sa pagbabalik ng mga karera sa Metro Turf.

Nagsipanalo kahapon (Friday) from races 1 to 9, ayon sa pagkakasunud sunoday ang Prince Lao, Whatzap, Summer Style, Calm Like Dew, Purpose Driven, Popsicle, Sparmat, Pinagtipunan at Submarino or combinations 1-2-4-3-4-4-5-2-7

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Good Luck!!!

Related

comments