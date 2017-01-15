Gov’t warns of higher inflation rate this year

The government has cautioned about a higher inflation rate this year but assured measures have been taken to mitigate any consumer price shock.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made the statement after a Pulse Asia survey showed the government fared poorly in controlling inflation, one of the urgent national concerns.

“We expect inflation to even go higher in early 2017 because of the damage to rice fields due to the onslaught of typhoons “Karen,” “Lawin,” and “Nina,” Andanar said.

Andanar said the Department of Agriculture has prepared mitigating measures such as easy access to financing programs for farmers and fisherfolk; intensive technology updating and sharing, modernization, and mechanization program; strategic and effective post-harvest, storage, and processing facility, among others.

A Pulse Asia survey recently showed the government scored the highest approval rating for efforts in combating crime but scored low in curbing inflation or the increase in prices of goods and services.

In the survey, 44 percent of 1,200 respondents approved of the government’s initiatives in curbing inflation while some 20 percent disapproved. It attained a net approval rating of only +24.

Andanar explained the country recorded a higher inflation last December as the holiday season has driven up food prices. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments