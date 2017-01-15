Miss U bets in Boracay

- Home
Sixteen Miss Universe 2017 candidates visited the world famous Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan yesterday and held a photo shoot despite the rainy weather.
The event was described as “successful.”
Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling and Philippine Miss Universe organizer Chavit Singson welcomed the 16 candidates at the Boracay Airport in Malay.
Aklan Provincial Tourism Officer Roselle Ruiz said the candidates only stayed for five hours and left Boracay at past 1 p.m.
The candidates were from Australia, Myanmar, Honduras, Costa Rica, Mexico, US Virgin Islands, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Namibia, Guyana, Belize, Malta, Turkey, and Poland.
Boracay Island was not originally included in the photo shoot for this year’s Miss Universe beauty pageant. It was a last-minute decision lobbied by the private sector.
Security by the Philippine National Police was tight for the arrival of the 16 Miss Universe candidates. The PNP was augmented by the Philippine Coast Guard. (Jun Aguirre)