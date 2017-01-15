Palace: Gov’t on right track in fight vs crime

The government is committed to stay on the “right track” in fighting criminality after getting a high public approval rating based on a survey.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said they would “not rest” to ensure the safety and protection of the public.



“On the high scores the President received in fighting criminality, the survey result shows once and for all that we are on the right track in fighting criminality,” Andanar said.

He recognized that combating crime remains “one of the five most urgent national concerns of Filipinos while avoiding being a victim of any serious crime is one of their five most urgent personal concerns.”

“We shall not rest until the day would come that our people feel safe and secure in their homes and in the streets,” he added.

In a Pulse Asia survey on the administration’s performance, the Duterte government obtained high performance ratings in handling issues Filipinos deemed urgent.

It scored 84 percent approval rating in the anti-crime efforts and only four percent disapproval. It resulted to a net approval rating of +80.

President Duterte has launched an aggressive campaign against drugs and crimes since he assumed office last June. The government considers the anti-crime campaign successful due to surrender of more than a million drug dependents and the education in the crime rate.

However, some human rights advocates here and abroad have expressed concern over soaring death toll linked to the anti-drug efforts.

The President stood firm in carrying out his drug war, citing his commitment to protect the youth from the menace. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

Related

comments