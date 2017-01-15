PH assumes ASEAN chairmanship

The Philippine government is looking forward to “more fruitful achievements” in forging closer regional cooperation towards peace, security, and growth in this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.



President Duterte is scheduled to lead the launching of the country’s chairmanship of the ASEAN summit and related meetings in Davao City.

This year’s summit, which carries the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World,” coincides with the 50th founding anniversary of the regional bloc composed of 10 Southeast Asian nations.

“We appreciate and celebrate the fact that we are taking on the ASEAN leadership, chairmanship for this particular year and we look forward to a more fruitful, truly more fruitful achievements this coming year especially on regional cooperation,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said over government radio.

The Philippines earlier took over the rotating ASEAN chairmanship from Laos in a ceremony in Vientiane last September.

At the time, the President said the Philippines is ready to steer and guide the ASEAN, adding the country intends to highlight ASEAN as a model of regionalism with the people’s interest at its core.

“We will pursue initiatives and enhance cooperation with global partners to ensure that ASEAN citizens live in peace, stability, security, and growth, while maintaining ASEAN centrality, unity, and solidarity for all times,” the President said.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office has launched a road show to raise public awareness about the ASEAN and other “milestones” of the Duterte government.

Apart from holding seminars about the benefits of ASEAN, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said they intend to distribute various reading materials, including magazines, brochures, and comics in local communities. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

