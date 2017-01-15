Valdez eyes SEAG

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is looking forward to trying out for the national team that will be sent to compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia this August.



“As an athlete, siyempre kailangan ko ring paghirapan yung position ko para makasama sa lineup kasi right now, everyone’s having a good competition in terms of skills, talent and everything,” said Valdez, noting that she doesn’t feel comfortable being given an outright slot.

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. has already appointed multi-titled coach Francis Vicente to call the shots for the women’s squad and Valdez is asking that she be given the chance to prove that she merits a spot on the team.

Vicente insists that he would like to see the aspirants take part until the final selection in July, something that would affect Valdez’s bid as she has been signed up by Thai club 3BB Nakornnonnt.

Still, Valdez is optimistic that she will be given the opportunity to showcase her stuff for flag and country.

“I don’t think Thailand will hinder me na makapaglaro sa national team. We just really have to fix our schedule. Magagawan din naman ng paraan. As an athlete, siyempre goal ko talaga na ma-represent yung country,” said Valdez, who is also part of the PH team that finished fifth in the 2015 Singapore SEAG.

For now, Valdez is excited and nervous to take her career to the next level in Thailand.

“Para akong rookie ulit. New environment, new people. I’m excited to learn a lot of things in Thailand and also hoping that I can contribute to them as well,” Valdez said. (Kristel Satumbaga)

