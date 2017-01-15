Vin Abrenica: Mas guwapo si Aljur

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

KAPAMILYA star Vin Abrenica has admitted that his elder brother Kapuso actor Aljur Abrenica is far more good-looking than he is.

“He has the looks. Mas gwapo naman talaga s’ya sa akin. Ako naman when you get to know me, I’m the masculine (type) pero s’ya naman ’yung the-boy-next-door type. ’Yan ang lagi kong naririnig and I learned to accept it,” said Abrenica during the press conference for his launching movie “Moonlight over Baler” at 77 Limbaga Restaurant in Morato, Quezon City.



Vin also thinks that Aljur is a better actor compared to him.

“He’s a better actor. Pero I believe ’pag magkasama kami sa isang project, we will do good. Ako naman ’pag may character sa movie, pinag-aaralan ko talaga s’ya,” he said.

Vin, 25, said that he is claiming 2017 to be his year.” Sa dami ng ginagawa ko ngayon, thank you sa pagsuporta.”

Asked why he left TV 5, Vin said: “I consider TV5 my roots. Ang laki ng utang na loob ko sa kanila. Pero marami akong gustong gawin at naibigay ito sa akin ng ABS-CBN.”

He admitted though that he has not received all the talent fee he was supposed to get from the network where he started.

Now Vin will be launched in the movie “Moonliight over Baler” which will be shown on Feb. 8.

The actor said that the role in the film was very challenging because he played dual roles.

“Sobra akong nahirapan sa role ko kasi dalawang role at dalawang leading ladies. Si direk Gil Portes favorite ako, favorite akong pagalitan,” said Vin.

Last year, Vin appeared in the movie “Ang Hapis and Himagsik ni Hermano Pule” where he played a supporting role.

This year, Vin opened with a bang when he starred in the action-comedy movie “Extra Service” now showing in theaters.

Later, he will star in the new Kapamilya teleserye “Wildflower” opposite Maja Salvador.

In “Moonlight,” Vin plays the dual roles of Nestor, a Filipino soldier who fights the Japanese during World War II, and Nestor’s doppleganger Kenji, a Japanese photojournalist and surfing enthusiast who visits Baler after recovering from the EDSA Revolution.

His dual lead roles mean he has two romantic leading ladies – Sophie Albert, who plays Nestor’s fiancee Fidela, and Ellen Adarna, who portrays Aurora, the feisty nursing student who steals Kenji’s heart and forces him to learn Filipino.

But Vin has a third leading lady in Elizabeth Oropesa, who stars as the 65-year-old spinster Fidela, who bridges both timelines by reliving her romance with her one true love Nestor and serving as Kenji’s coach in his courtship of Aurora.

Produced by T-Rex Entertainment and distributed by OctoArts Films, the movie also stars Daria Ramirez, Menggie Cobarrubias, Angie Ferro, Kate Alejandrino, Abe Estanislao, Aaron Yanga, Dennis Coronel, Alvin Fortuna, Jess Evardone, Jun Nayra, and Blaine Medina.

