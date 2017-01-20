Madonna on Trump: ‘We have gone as low as we can go’

NEW YORK (AP) – Madonna, an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump, is trying to put a positive spin on his Friday inauguration.



“He’s actually doing us a great service, because we have gone as low as we can go,” she said Thursday night. “We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation.”

The superstar, dressed in all black and wearing a shirt that read “Feminist,” spoke at the Brooklyn Museum with artist Marilyn Minter about art in a time of protest, among other things, in a discussion moderated by author and poet Elizabeth Alexander, who performed a work at the first inauguration of President Barack Obama.

