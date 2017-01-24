Wawrinka, Williams storm into Final Four

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Stan Wawrinka won a bad-tempered clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the Australian Open semi-finals as Venus Williams’ late-career surge sent her soaring into the last four on Tuesday.

Wawrinka and France’s Tsonga, who have been at odds in the past, argued heatedly at the first-set changeover and there was no love lost as the Swiss charged to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3 win.



It puts 2014 champion Wawrinka, 31, into his third Melbourne semi-final where he will play the ever-popular Roger Federer, his Swiss compatriot, or Mischa Zverev.

“It’s not easy to play against him, he’s a strong player,’’ Wawrinka said of Tsonga, adding that barring a big upset he expected to face Federer next.

“In the semis I play Roger. It’s going to be tough to have some fans but I hope some people will cheer for me.’’

Earlier Williams’ age-defying campaign reached new heights as she beat Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the oldest woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 23 years.

Williams, 36, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to reach the last four without dropping a set and move towards a possible ninth Grand Slam final against her sister Serena, 16 years after their first.

“Why shouldn’t I?’’ said the seven-time Grand Slam-winner, who is thriving again after a battle with an autoimmune disorder, when asked if she could win her first major title since 2008.

“I try to believe. Should I look across the net and believe the person across the net deserves it more?

“This mentality is not how champions are made. I’d like to be a champion, in particular this year. The mentality I walk on court with is, ‘I deserve this’.’’

Next up for Williams is her hard-hitting, aggressive fellow American Coco Vandeweghe.

