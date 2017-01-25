DILG chief bares bribery attempt by gambling lords

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael D. Sueno said yesterday that he has been offered a monthly take from illegal gambling operators who manage the multi-billion peso illegal gambling activities in the country.



Sueno said he could not identify those who offered a monthly take nor how much he was supposed to get from Luzon operators who came to Mindanao before he took his oath as DILG chief last July.

Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson, chairman of the Senate Public Order and Illegal Drugs Committee, estimated that the gross sales of illegal gambling, particularly “jueteng,” in seven big provinces in Luzon alone reach R176 million a day or R64.2 billion a year.

Appearing before a public hearing by the Lacson committee, Sueno said there are three “butas” or holes at the DILG and one of them is for the monthly take for the DILG secretary.

Sueno denied reports that he is receving payoffs and swore before the Lacson committee that he has not received a single centavo from any of the alleged gambling moguls. “I am trying to find out who is getting it (bribe) for me,” he added.

“I was encouraged to accept. There are reports that he has already received his share. Dahil may kumukubra. I intend to find out sino kumukubra,’’ Sueno told the Senate committee which conducted a public hearing on Senate Bill 909 authored by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, a former three-term Valenzuela City mayor. SB 909 is seeking an increase in the penalty for various forms of illegal gambling. (Mario B. Casayuran)

