Elder Bush out of ICU

CHICAGO (AFP) – Former US president George H.W. Bush was being transferred out of intensive care on Monday as he recovered from pneumonia, while his wife Barbara was discharged from the hospital after a bout of bronchitis, doctors said.



The 41st president and former first lady were admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday.

George H.W. Bush, 92, was suffering from bacterial pneumonia and was intubated during a 48-hour period to help him breathe.

He is now breathing on his own and could be discharged as early as Friday or this weekend.

Barbara Bush, 91, who had viral bronchitis, was hospitalized as a precaution.

Physicians Amy Mynderse and Clint Doerr said at a news conference that the two were recovering well, but full recovery could take another week or two.

