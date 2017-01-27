1st ‘Tokhang’ petition filed before High Court

A survivor and the family members of four persons killed in “Oplan: Tokhang” in Payatas, Quezon City in August last year asked the Supreme Court yesterday to protect them from police harassment and intimidation.

They also asked the suspension of Oplan: Tokhang in their area in their petition for a Writ of Amparo, the first case brought before the SC against the government’s illegal drugs campaign.



The petition was filed by the Center for International Law. A Writ of Amparo is a special constitutional remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security is violated or threatened.

The petition arose from a Tokhang operation carried out by Senior Insp. Emil S. Garcia, PO3 Allan Formilleza, and POs1 James Aggarao and Melchor Navisaga of the Quezon City Police Station 6 on August 21, 2016 in Group 9, Area B, Payatas.

It told the SC that the four policemen “shot dead, execution style, four men, namely Marcelo Daa, Jr., Raffy Gabo, Anthony Comendo, and Jessie Cule.”

It said that “a fifth victim, Efren Morillo, miraculously survived, and he is now a vital witness in the murder and frustrated murder cases being readied against the assailants.”

The petitioners are Efren Morillo, Martino Morillo, Victoria Morillo, Ma. Belen Daa, Marla Daa, Maribeth Bartolay, Lydia Gabo, Jennifer Nicolas, and Marilyn Malimban. (Rey G. Panaligan)

