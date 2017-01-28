Perpetual fans bid

Perpetual Help routed Arellano U, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14, yesterday to keep its title-retention bid alive in the juniors division of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



Paul Solamin led his team with 14 hits while Marvien Castillo and Ivan Encila scattered 13 and 12 points, respectively, today as the Junior Altas arranged an interesting duel with the Emilio Aguinaldo Brigadiers, their finals foes last year, in the second stepladder semis game Monday.

EAC though will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing as the second seed after the elimination, forcing Perpetual Help to defeat the former two in a row to forge a championship with Lyceum of the Phl U, which swept its way to the finals where it is ensured of a thrice-to-beat advantage.

Otherwise, it will be an LPU-EAC title showdown.

“I have faith in my players and team that we will survive the stepladder semis and make it to the finals,” said Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta.

In men’s action, St. Benilde drew strength from team captain Johnvic de Guzman as it brought down titlist Perpetual Help, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14, in a playoff for the top seeding.

