Vice Ganda admits having showbiz boyfriend

Vice Ganda admitted that he has a boyfriend these days but refused to reveal his identity.

“May taping din sya,” said Vice Ganda during an interview on “Bandila” news program on ABS-CBN when asked for clues about his latest flame.

The box-office star just giggled when reporters around her reacted that his boyfriend is from show business.



Asked how often they see each other, Vice Ganda said: “Depende kung kelan sya walang work.”

Vice Ganda met the press to promote his fifth concert dubbed “Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda Sa Araneta” at the Big Dome on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

His previous solo concerts were “Eh ‘Di Wow!” in 2015, “I-Vice Ganda Mo Ako Sa Araneta” in 2013, “Eto na! Vice Ganda Todong Sample sa Araneta” in 2011, and “May Nagtxt. ‘Yung Totoo!! Vice Ganda Sa Araneta” in 2010.

The ace comedian promised a showstopper during his Valentine’s Day concert.

“Gusto ko ’yung gusto ko talagang ginagawa ’yung walang hiyaan. Lahat yun gagawin ko ngayon. Nakalakihan nila ‘yun eh. Alam nila ‘yun ang ginagawa ko na kapag hindi ko ginawa hahanapin nila,” said Vice Ganda.

The “It’s Showtime” co-host said that he is excited to work again with child actor McNeal “Aura” Briguela, one of the stars of the primetime series “Ang Probinsyano.”

“Gusto n’ya showdown daw kami. Sabi ko back-to-back concert ba natin ito? Bakit parang ang dami mong gustong gawin?” the comedian asked.

Aside from Aura, other guests in the concert are Daniel Padilla and Maja Salvador.

Pageant fan

Vice Ganda called on pageant fans to pray for Miss Philippines Maxine Medina who will compete at the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 30, 2017.

The comedian made the appeal as he watched the preliminary competitions of the pageant last Thursday night.

“Di pa masyado confident si Maxine sa swimsuit. Pero keri pa yan sa long gown. Laban girl! Lets pray for her,” he said on Twitter.

During the evening gown competition, Vice Ganda tweeted: “Ayan ang ganda ni Maxine sa long gown. Pero konting tusok pa bes. Wag kang matakot. Tusukin mo silang lahat.”

Commenting on the performance of Miss Thailland, Vice Ganda said: “Naku tusok tusok ang rampa ni Thailand! Laban pa Maxine! Ibaon mo na. Kaya yan!”

Later, he joked about Miss Sweden who raised a cut-out of a white horse during the national costume competition.

“Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa buong Sambayanang Pilipino na inilihim ko sa inyo na taga Sweden ako. Gayunpaman ay makakaasa kayong buo pa rin ang suporta ko kay Maxine,” added Vice Ganda.

