Watching out for Chinese New Year on Ricky show

As we celebrate “Chinese New Year on January 28, The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” (TWGRR) host and beauty expert Ricky Reyes lets us in on the do’s and don’ts to have a successful year ahead.

Famed Feng Shui master Hanz Cua talks on how to have good vibes for your home and office while astrologer and palm reader Willy Ang lists lucky and not so lucky animal signs this year as well as the appropriate business to venture into.



Likewise, get to know commercial model and realtor Paolo Gonzales, who studied Face Reading abroad as he accurately reads the faces of some random individuals.

Find out the newest and gadgets available in the market today. Ricky Reyes also introduces newest hairstyle called ‘The Twist’ for naturally long-haired women.

Go Regold for kinky hair, SoftWave for dull hair and natural wigs for hair loss in all Gandang Ricky Reyes Salons.

Pursue you passion in beauty, learn from the best and enroll at the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Manila, Cubao, Anonas and Fairview.

“The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes” airs every Saturday, 9-10am on GMA News TV.

Related

comments