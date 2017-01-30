DA gets WB assist

The World Bank is already considering additional agricultural projects for Mindanao, after the completion of the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) in 2021.



The World Bank is eyeing Mindanao as the pilot area for this new engagement with the Philippine government, following the steps taken under the Mindanao Rural Development Program.

Mara Warwick, World Bank country director, said that her team had earlier met with the Department of Finance and discussed a broader framework of engagement for Mindanao and other areas of the country.

DA Secretary Manny Piñol expressed his appreciation of the Bank’s continued interest, saying that even during the implementation of Mindanao Rural Development Program, the engagements with the Bank have shown good potentials.

