Ex-radioman killed in daring ambush

TANZA, Cavite – A former local radio commentator was killed after one of two motorcycle-riding men peppered the victim with bullets while on board his owner-type jeep Saturday in Barangay Daang Amaya II here.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Benito Flores Clamosa who died on the spot due to four bullet wounds on his chest. His wife, Irenea, 71, was hit in the left leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital.



The couple came from a supermarket and were said to be on their way home aboard their jeep when the suspects, both were said to be wearing helmets, followed the Clamosas until they saw an opportunity to attack.

Police recovered five shells and four slugs from a .45 cal. pistol at the scene after the suspects fled towards Naic town.

PO2 Donnie Montano, case investigator, citing reports of relatives, said that Benito is a former commentator of Star, a radio station based in Tanza apart from being the head of a barangay watch group in this municipality.

Authorities are still trying to establish the motive behind the attack even as relatives of the victims insist the couple have no known enemies.

Montano said that the target of the gunman was likely Benito considering the number of the bullet wounds that he got.

Montano and his colleagues are looking into a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage taken at the crime site.

“Medyo malayo lang ang kuha ng CCTV at naka-helmet ang mga nakasakay sa motorsiklo,” said Montano.

Clamosa is said to be a regular fixture within Tanza police checking on authorities who serve court-issued search warrants.

This is the second attack on a media practitioner under the Duterte administration.

The first one, Larry Que, a local publisher in Catanduanes, was shot dead last December by a lone gunman.

Recently though, The president signed Administrative Order No. 1 mandating the creation of a presidential task force that will look into the “violations of right to life, liberty and security of the members of the media.”

(ANTHONY GIRON)

