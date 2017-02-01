Diaz, Ancajas: Filipino pride

Hidilyn focuses on gold medal bid.

Lots of things can happen between now and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz said yesterday she is all focused on competing in the Summer Games with the hope of giving the Philippines its first gold medal in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Diaz, silver medalist in the last Rio Olympics, reiterated this despite her now demanding schedule as she juggles time with training sessions, her return to school, as a member of the Air Force and other personal activities.



“Nilalagay ko sa isip ko na pangarap ko ‘to… ginusto ko ‘to (to still compete in Tokyo),” said the 25-year-old Diaz during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

“So priority ko ang training ko, ang family ko naman naintindihan na ganito e,” added Diaz, who won the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category – the country’s third silver and first since boxer Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco placed second in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“Kung sa lakas naman kayo ko na, time management na lang ang problema, kung paano ko i-organize schedule ko,” said Diaz, adding that her ‘love life’ will have to take a backseat for her quest to win an Olympic gold medal.

Diaz, who will be awarded the PSA Athlete of the Year at the Awards Night on Feb. 13 at the Le Pavilion in Pasay City, made a promise to President Duterte to win an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, Japan.

Recently, the native of Zamboanga City resumed her studies after she stopped to focus on her chosen sports. Diaz is currently a first year management student at the College of St. Benilde, and she is determined to finish her course even with her busy schedule.

According to Diaz, she will return to training session sometime in April to prepare for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games scheduled Sept. 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

After that, her next event is the ITF World Championships in Anaheim, USA set in November.

But for Diaz, the Asian Indoor would be her gauge as to where she is after the Olympics in Brazil, since she expects her rivals from Taiwan and China to see action there too in the said event.

“Sa evaluation ko nasa Asia ang malalakas. Kung mananalo ako (Asian Indoor), malaki ang chance ko (to win in the Olympics),” said Diaz, who is open to training in China to improve her performance.

“China ang maraming malalakas, kasi ako yung morale ko, mas namo-mitivate ako sa kanila. China kasi ang powerhouse sa weightlifting. Sakin kasi andun na ang lakas ko, kailangan ko ng lang disiplina,” added Diaz.

