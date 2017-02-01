Head of task force vs rogue cops named

The Philippine National Police (PNP) named the head of the newly created Philippine National Police-Counter Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) tapped to purge the police force of corrupt members.

Police Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Makatao” Class of 1989, will lead the PNP-CITF in cleansing the 130,000-strong police force of scalawags and scrupulous individuals.



The first job of the CITF head is to check or account all policemen involved in illegal activities but reinstated in the PNP.

In a press briefing, PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said Malayo was the former city director of Zamboanga City who was taken by members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels during attacks in a number of barangays there in September 2013.

“We already chosen a person that will lead the CITF and he is Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo. If you haven’t heard of him, he was the director of Zamboanga City who was taken by MNLF rebels. But instead of being held as hostage he was able to convince them to surrender bringing with them their firearms,” Dela Rosa said.

“He is bald like me,” he added. (Francis T. Wakefield)

