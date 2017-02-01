NBA: Foul play ruled out in Shackleford death

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police found no evidence of foul play in the death of former NBA player Charles Shackleford. The 50-year-old Shackleford was found dead Friday at his house in Kinston.



The 6-foot-10 Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State.

He played six seasons in the NBA for New Jersey, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career. Online records show he also spent three years playing in Turkey and Greece.

