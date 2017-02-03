Love will find a way

LOVE WILL – Yes, love will find a way to sort things out.

Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla must be facing challenges these days, personal and professional. Understandable as they belong to different faith. Aljur is Christian and Kylie is Muslim.

But as earlier said, love will find a way.



If and when the couple is blessed with a child, reported to be coming soon, then hearts will melt and all will be forgiven and forgotten.

•

ONE GOD – In the film topbilled by Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Godinez, “Across the Crescent Moon,” interfaith marriage is dramatized. Dina Bonnevie objects that her daughter Alex (Christian) is marrying a Muslim soldier (Matteo). Unthinkable.

But, Alex reasons: What’s the problem? We worship one God even if we call Him by different names. Well said.

In real life, there are such successful marriages. Adel Tamano comes to mind, happily married to a Christian lady, the daughter of a Supreme Court Justice.

In this day and age, religion should not stop two people from getting married.

•

‘UNCONVENTIONAL’ – After all, there are so-called “unconventional” marriages and partnerships that work.

Think of Aiza Seguerra and Liza Diño, Perci Intalan and Jun Lana, Boy Abunda and Bong Quintana, Charice and Allysa Quijano, Rosanna Roces and her high school sweetheart.

How about Jon Santos and Tim Yap who have same-sex partners?

Can mention more same-sex partners, but then they would rather keep the liaison private. Let’s respect that.

•

AGE GAP – There are May-December love affairs that last.

Consider Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, Vilma Santos and Ralph Recto, Charo Santos and Cesar Concio, Kris Aquino and James Yap… oh that didn’t work. Win some, lose some.

As earlier said, love will find a way.

