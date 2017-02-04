7 ASG killed in encounter

20 SHARES Share Tweet

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Seven members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were reportedly killed, five wounded and two were arrested by the military in Luuk, Sulu, Thursday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) reported yesterday.

Newly designated AFP-WestMinCom Spokesman Army Capt Jo-Ann D Petinglay said local residents in the adjacent Sitios of Sitio Kanjawali, Barangay Kan Bulak, Luuk, Sulu said among those killed is the brother of ASG sub-leader Alvin Yusop.



Petinglay also said soldiers of the 32nd Infantry Battalion also arrested two suspected members of the ASG, recovered two firearms and war materiel after a fire fight with ASG militants.

Also seized were an M16A1 rifle with 5 magazines; 1 cal. 30 BAR with 5 magazines; 2 bandoleers; 1 backpack containing documents of intelligence value and dilapidated battle dress uniforms.

She said the two ASG suspects were arrested after they were found by soldiers in hiding in the area while the soldiers were scouring the site.

The two bandits were then turned over to the Sulu Provincial Police Office for filing of appropriate charges.

Government forces in Sulu are on hot pursuit operation against the ASG in the province after a series of encounters it had with about 50 followers of ASG sub-leader Alhabsi Misaya.

Petinglay said the recent recoveries only prove the presence of the bandits in the area but are now having difficulty in evading the pursuing forces.

Soldiers were warned that ASG members hid their firearms and pretended to be locals whenever soldiers are nearby.

AFP-WestMinCom commander Maj. Gen. Carlito G. Galvez said residents are now showing much concern for their safety by reporting presence of suspected ASG members in their area.

“It only manifests that majority, if not all the people in Sulu are joining the fight against the common enemy,” said Galvez. (NONOY E. LACSON)

Related

comments