‘Lawin’ victims get P381-M aid

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan (PIA) – Officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) region 2 said at least P381.3 million cash assistance was already provided to Lawin-victims whose houses were either partially or totally damaged.



Franco Lopez, head-protective services unit, said of the 79,502 validated beneficiaries, 76,275 or 95% were already served under the DSWD’s Emergency Shelter Cash Assistance Program (ESCAP).

Lopez said there were more than 182,000 reported damaged houses submitted by the local government units affected by Lawin, however, based on the result of the massive validation conducted by the regional office, only 79,502 families were eligible to receive the shelter aid.

“Each family-beneficiary is entitled to receive P5,000, an initial assistance from the agency to help the victims restore their houses,” said Lopez.

